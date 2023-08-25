Himachal Pradesh: Hundreds stranded on damaged Kullu-Mandi Highway

India

Himachal Pradesh: Hundreds stranded on damaged Kullu-Mandi Highway

Written by Prateek Talukdar August 25, 2023 | 05:37 pm 3 min read

The IMD issued a yellow alert in the hill state, forecasting moderate to heavy rainfall until Tuesday

Himachal Pradesh, which has been experiencing relentless rain for days, received more showers on Thursday, intensifying fears of flash floods and landslides. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert in the hill state, forecasting moderate to heavy rainfall until Tuesday. Meanwhile, hundreds of travelers were stranded on the road connecting Kullu and Mandi, which has been blocked by a landslide. Videos showed vehicles queued up on both sides of the landslide-hit portion of the road.

Four-lane road left in shreds due to landslide

729 roads closed

The alternative route from Kullu to Mandi via Pandoh has also been damaged, and the Public Works Department (PWD) is working to restore the passage. Those stuck at the Kullu-Mandi Highway were shifted to temporary relief camps set up in hotels, rest houses, and residential homes in Aut, Bajaura, and Pandoh. As many as 729 roads are closed across the hill state, while 2,897 transformers have been damaged, leaving several areas without electricity, Principal Secretary (Revenue) Onkar Chand Sharma said.

Residents blame NHAI for cutting hills 'unscientifically'

Residents of the area blamed the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for aggravating the destruction. Aut panchayat pradhan Bhushan Verma moved the Himachal Pradesh High Court against the NHAI. "The land began to sink three years ago when the NHAI started expanding the highway and cutting the hills in an unscientific way despite our opposition. The entire mountain above the road has been sinking ever since. There are huge cracks...residents are forced to flee the village," Verma said.

Losses estimated at Rs. 12,000 crore: CM

One of the stranded travelers told ANI, "There is a traffic jam stretching to nearly 5-10 km. We have nothing to eat or drink. People are starving here. The snarl should be cleared soon." Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu earlier claimed that the state has suffered losses of Rs. 12,000 crore due to the heavy rainfall this monsoon. The Centre has announced Rs. 200 crore in aid for the state, and other state governments have also contributed to the relief.

80 people died in around 10 days

More than 120 people have died in landslides and other rain-related incidents this month, taking the total death toll to 242 since June 24. Of the 120, at least 80 have died in the second spell of rain since August 14. On Thursday, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) rescued 51 people from cloud burst sites in Mandi district. Authorities have also closed all schools in Shimla and established relief camps for stranded travelers on the Kullu-Mandi highway.

Share this timeline