PM Modi arrives in Greece, 1st PM in 40 years

India

PM Modi arrives in Greece, 1st PM in 40 years

Written by Prateek Talukdar August 25, 2023 | 01:51 pm 2 min read

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Greece, the first Indian prime minister in 40 years, for a daylong trip on Friday

After the three-day BRICS Summit in Johannesburg, South Africa, Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Greece on Friday. He is the first Indian prime minister to visit the country since Indira Gandhi in 1983. The visit is expected to deepen ties between the two nations and counterbalance China's growing influence in the Mediterranean region. The visit came at the invitation of Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and will focus on areas such as trade, investment, shipping, migration, and defense cooperation.

Why does this story matter?

The visit has geopolitical significance beyond China's influence in the Mediterranean region. Fostering ties with Greece is India's attempt to counteract the emerging alliance of Pakistan, Turkey, and Azerbaijan, The Federal reported. Moreover, Turkey has emerged as a common rival for Greece and India. While Turkey and Greece have disputes over Cyprus, maritime boundaries, and continental shelves, the former's pro-Pakistan stance on Kashmir, prompted by historical ties and contrasting Cold War alignments with India, has prevented amicable relations, Firstpost reported.

Warm welcome for PM Modi

India-Greece ties over two millennia old: PM Modi

The Indian diaspora in Greece welcomed PM Modi with posters and dances with patriotic songs playing in the background. PM Modi earlier called his visit "a new chapter in our multifaceted relationship." He said the relations between India and the "ancient land" of Greece are more than two millennia old, while their ties in modern times have been "strengthened by shared values of democracy, rule of law and pluralism."

Greece to seek India's help for privatization of airports, seaports

PM Modi is also scheduled to interact with business leaders from both countries and lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Athens. During his one-day visit, several agreements are anticipated to be signed, with Greece potentially seeking India's help in the privatization of its airports and seaports. This move aims to make Greece the gateway to Europe for India and foster greater connectivity between India and the European Union.

Share this timeline