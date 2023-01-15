India

Mukarram Jah, Hyderabad's last Nizam's grandson, passes away

Mukarram Jah, grandson of Hyderabad’s last Nizam Osman Ali Khan, passes away

Hyderabad's titular eighth Nizam, Mukarram Jah, died on Thursday night in Turkey's Istanbul, an official release issued by his office on behalf of the family confirmed. Jah was 89 and was the grandson and successor of the last Nizam of Hyderabad, Mir Osman Ali Khan Bahadur. His family also confirmed that his mortal remains would be kept at the Chowmahalla Palace in Hyderabad.

Statement confirming Mukarram Jah's death

"We are deeply saddened to inform you that Nawab Mir Barket Ali Khan Walashan Mukarram Jah Bahadur, H.E.H The Eighth Nizam of Hyderabad, passed away peacefully in Istanbul, Turkey late last night at 10.30 pm (IST)," the official release reads. The 89-year-old was also the chairperson of the Mukarram Jah Trust for Education & Learning (MJTEL) and the Nizam's Charitable Trust.

Jah's remains to be kept at Chowmahalla Palace

The late Nizam's children are set to travel to Hyderabad next week with his mortal remains as per his desire to be laid to rest in his motherland. Bahadur's body will be taken to the palace on arrival, where the burial will occur at the Asaf Jahi family tombs after completing all the required rituals, the release confirmed.

Schedule and other details to be released in due course

"As per his desire of being laid to rest in his homeland, his children are scheduled to travel to Hyderabad with the mortal remains of the late Nizam on 17th January 2023," the release says. "The schedule and other details will be released in due course." Right at the entrance of the Mecca Masjid, the Asaf Jahi tombs are located next to Char Minar.

Mukarram Jah's early life and educational background

Mukarram Jah was born to Azam Jah, Mir Osman Ali Khan's son, and Princess Duru Shehvar on October 6, 1933. He completed his initial education at Dehradun's Doon School and then moved to the United Kingdom (UK) to study at Harrow and Peterhouse in Cambridge. The late Nizam also studied at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst and the London School of Economics.

The richest man in India until the 1980s

Mir Osman Ali Khan officially designated Jah as the successor on June 14, 1954. The late Nizam was officially called the Prince of Hyderabad until 1971, after which the Indian Union abolished titles. Until the 1980s, Jah was officially the wealthiest person in India.