India

Modi flags off Vande Bharat Express between Telangana and Andhra

Written by Snehadri Sarkar Jan 15, 2023, 02:55 pm 3 min read

Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually flagged off another new Vande Bharat Express connecting Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh to Telangana's Secunderabad on Sunday. With this new addition, the Railways now has eight Vande Bharat Express trains. On the grand occasion of Pongal, PM Modi also said that this Vande Bharat train would help boost tourism in the southern belt.

Why does this story matter?

This new Vande Bharat express will make inter-state travel between Andhra and Telangana much quicker for people.

In 2019, Indian Railways announced India's first independently manufactured engine-less Vande Bharat train to acknowledge its Make in India stand.

The first train under this initiative ran between Delhi and Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi.

It's also the fastest train in India, with a reported 180 km/h top speed.

It'll connect shared culture of Andhra, Telangana: PM Modi

Speaking at the launch, PM Modi said: "In this festive environment, today Telangana and Andhra Pradesh are receiving a grand present. Vande Bharat Express, in a way, will connect the shared culture and heritage of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh." "Glad to flag off Vande Bharat Express between Secunderabad and Visakhapatnam. It will enhance 'Ease of Living', boost tourism and benefit the economy," he tweeted.

PM Modi's virtual address on Sunday

Glad to flag off Vande Bharat Express between Secunderabad and Visakhapatnam. It will enhance 'Ease of Living', boost tourism and benefit the economy. https://t.co/FadvxI0ZNQ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 15, 2023

First train to connect the two Telugu-speaking states

As per an official release by the PM's Office, this train is the first train "connecting the two Telugu-speaking States of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh." Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, Union Tourism and Culture Minister G. Kishan Reddy, and Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw all physically attended the inauguration ceremony at the Secunderabad railway station on Sunday.

'Budget for railway services went up to Rs. 3,000 crore'

Pointing out how people had to spend a lot of time commuting amid poor transport infrastructure, PM Modi said many had given up believing that railway sector improvement until eight years ago. Modi also claimed the budget allocated to railway services before 2014 was under Rs. 250 crore in Telangana. However, it has increased to Rs. 3,000 crore in the last eight years.

Travelling in Indian railways is becoming pleasant experience

"Today, travelling in Indian railways is becoming a pleasant experience. In the last eight years, the work that our government has started will transform the railways in the coming decade," Modi was quoted as saying by The Hindu. On railway services in Andhra, Modi claimed that the government is constantly working towards enhancing the services for the people.