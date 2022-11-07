World

Airline removes 6 seats to accommodate the world's tallest woman

Written by Anujj Trehaan Nov 07, 2022, 06:18 pm 2 min read

The world's tallest woman takes her first flight

This airline actually went the extra mile for the tallest woman passenger. There's nothing quite as exciting and memorable as flying for the first time. It turned out to be an experience of a lifetime for Rumesya Gelgi, the world's tallest woman as per the Guinness World Records, especially after Turkish Airlines removed six seats to accommodate her. Read on.

How thoughtful The 24-year-old traveled to San Fransisco with Turkish Airlines

Gelgi, who stands tall at a whopping height of seven feet and 0.7 inches, took her first flight to San Francisco in September via Turkish Airlines. However, she was too large to fit into the aircraft. So, to make her 13-hour-long journey comfortable, the airline removed six seats from economy class and converted them into a stretcher. Thoughtful, isn't it?

Sharing her emotions Gelgi took to Instagram to share her first flight experience

Sharing photos from her first flight, Gelgi expressed gratitude on Instagram. "This was my first plane ride but it certainly won't be my last. From now on, it will be a great honor and pleasure to fly to different parts of the world with @turkishairlines. A heartfelt thank you to each and every person who has been a part of my journey," she wrote.

Attitude of gratitude 'A flawless journey from start to finish,' says the woman

Gelgi also shared that it has been "a flawless journey from start to finish and I have so many people to thank." She thanked everyone from customs police to medical staff. As per reports, she has now moved to California to advance in her software development career. Not just that, she will even be working closely with the folks at the Guinness World Records.

The record holder From the tallest teenager living to the tallest woman living

Rumesya Gelgi, hailing from Turkey, is an advocate, a passionate researcher, and a public speaker. She holds five Guinness World Records. She was diagnosed with Weaver Syndrome, a rare genetic disorder that causes rapid growth. Although she usually moves around in a wheelchair, she can walk for short periods of time. She hopes to use her title to raise awareness about rare genetic disorders.