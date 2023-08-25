PM Modi, Jinping discuss India-China relations at BRICS Summit

India

PM Modi, Jinping discuss India-China relations at BRICS Summit

Written by Prateek Talukdar August 25, 2023 | 11:40 am 3 min read

PM Modi and Xi Jinping engaged in a candid and in-depth exchange of views on the current state of India-China relations during the BRICS Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping engaged in a "candid and in-depth exchange of views" on the current state of India-China relations and other shared interests during the recent BRICS Summit in South Africa, the Chinese foreign ministry said. "President Xi stressed that improving China-India relations serves the common interests of the two countries and peoples, and is also conducive to peace, stability and development of the world and the region," the ministry's spokesperson said.

Why does this story matter?

The statement followed reports that the two leaders had a "brief" chat on the sidelines of the summit, wherein PM Modi raised unresolved border concerns. Last month, the Chinese foreign ministry said both leaders "reached an important consensus on stabilizing China-India relations" during their meeting at the G20 Summit in Bali in November 2022. It contradicted the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA)'s statement claiming they exchanged only pleasantries during the summit. Subsequently, the MEA confirmed the Chinese foreign ministry's statement.

Tensions persist since 2020 Galwan Valley clash

Notably, relations between India and China have been strained since 2020, when Indian and Chinese forces clashed in Ladakh's Galwan Valley on the Line of Actual Control (LAC), resulting in the deaths of several soldiers. Since then, both countries have conducted military-level talks to resolve border disputes. Recently, the 19th round of corps commander-level talks was held, wherein both sides agreed to expedite the resolution of remaining issues and maintain peace and tranquility in the border areas.

PM Modi addresses LAC concerns at summit

Regarding the meeting, India's Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra said, "It was a conversation with President Xi Jinping and other leaders on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit." "The prime minister underlined that the maintenance of peace and tranquility in the border areas, and observing and respecting the LAC are essential for the normalization of the India-China relationship," he said. "In this regard, two leaders agreed to direct relevant officials to intensify efforts at expeditious disengagement and de-escalation," he added.

PM Modi 'requested' to talk to Jinping: China's foreign ministry

Meanwhile, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin claimed that Jinping talked with PM Modi "at the latter's request" on Wednesday. Notably, the Chinese foreign ministry's disclosure about the interaction between both leaders in Bali, which came eight months late, dented the Indian government's claims that it had adopted a "no-compromise policy" against China given the border tensions. "Exchanging only pleasantries" was billed as PM Modi snubbing Jinping by steering clear of any discussion beyond common courtesies.

Share this timeline