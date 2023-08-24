Check out major blunders by politicians after Chandrayaan-3's success

India

Check out major blunders by politicians after Chandrayaan-3's success

Written by Snehadri Sarkar August 24, 2023 | 07:10 pm 3 min read

List of major blunders by politicians while heralding Chandrayaan-3's success

While the nation celebrated the successful lunar landing of Chandrayaan-3, several Indian politicians made the headlines for their gaffes. The list includes the likes of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who turned a filmmaker into an astronaut, and Uttar Pradesh MLA OP Rajbhar, who claimed that the Chandrayaan-3 was a manned mission. Here's a list of all the blunders by Indian politicians!

RJD spokesperson congratulates NASA instead of ISRO

The first politician on the list is former Bihar MLA and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) spokesperson Shakti Singh Yadav. A clip of Yadav is going viral in which he congratulates the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) for the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 instead of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). In an interview with NewsHaat, Yadav said, "For Chandrayaan-3's smooth and successful landing on the Moon, congratulations to NASA scientists."

When Rakesh Roshan landed on moon: Mamata's major blunder

Just moments before Chandrayaan-3's soft landing, West Bengal Chief Minister Banerjee reportedly confused astronaut Rakesh Sharma with Bollywood filmmaker Rakesh Roshan. "On behalf of the people of West Bengal, I send my advance congratulations to ISRO," she said at an event in Kolkata. "Credit must go to the country. When Rakesh Roshan landed on the moon, former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi asked him how India looked from there," she added.

Rajbhar's 'weclome back' remark

Meanwhile, Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) chief Rajbhar elicited a few chuckles on social media for his "welcome" back ISRO remark. Speaking to the news outlet UP Tak, Rajbhar said, "I thank Indian scientists for their hard work and research. I congratulate them on their achievement with Chandrayaan-3." "Once they safely return to Earth tomorrow, the entire country should welcome them," he added.

You can watch clips here

I salute passengers of Chandrayaan-3: Rajasthan minister

In another similar blunder, Rajasthan Sports Minister Ashok Chandna became the talk of town after he extended his "salute" to the "passengers" of Chandrayaan-3. "If we are successful and make a safe landing, I salute the passengers," news outlet NDTV quoted the Rajasthan minister as saying. He also congratulated the people of India for the achievement.

India's historic lunar south pole landing

Chandrayaan-3 successfully soft-landed on the Moon on Wednesday near the lunar South Pole, making India the fourth nation to achieve this feat and the first to reach as close to the South Pole as possible. While this area could prove valuable as scientists hunt for water resources on the Moon, the successful landing sparked wild celebrations at mission control in Bengaluru and across India.

Know about Pragyan rover's 14-day lunar mission

Just a couple of hours after the landing, the Pragyan rover rolled out and began a series of experiments that would last one lunar day or 14 days on Earth. According to reports, the rover will be collecting data on lunar soil composition, mineralogy, and elemental abundance, as well as studying the Moon's magnetic field.

