ISRO to launch Chandrayaan-3 today at 2:35pm: How to watch

Written by Sanjana Shankar July 14, 2023 | 10:45 am 2 min read

Chandrayaan-3 could be the world's first mission to land near the Moon's south pole

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is on course to launch its third mission to the Moon, called the Chandrayaan-3. The mission will take off atop an LVM3 (Launch Vehicle Mark 3) rocket—India's heaviest launch vehicle—from Sriharikota at 2:35pm today. Following the launch, Chandrayaan-3 will embark on a roughly 40-day journey and is expected to reach the Moon around August 24.

What is the purpose of the lunar mission?

The main goals of Chandrayaan-3 include soft landing on the Moon, roving on the lunar surface, and performing investigations. The mission will aim to land near the Moon's south pole. If everything goes well, it will be the first to have done so. It's a follow-up to Chandrayaan-2, which could not pull off a successful landing on the Moon due to a software glitch.

Chandrayaan-3 comprises a lander, rover, and propulsion module

Chandrayaan-3 involves three key components: a Propulsion Module (PM), a lander module, and a 26kg rover contained within the lander module. The PM will ferry the lander-and-rover configuration until 100km to the lunar orbit. Once it makes it to orbit, ISRO will proceed with the descent operations wherein the lander-and-rover combination will separate from the PM and prepare to touchdown on the lunar surface.

The mission is equipped with several scientific payloads

Following a successful landing, Chandrayaan-3 will commence its exploration activities. The rover will be deployed to probe the Moon. Both the lander and rover are equipped with several scientific payloads for this purpose. The mission does not have an orbiter. The PM will serve as the communications relay satellite. It also has a payload that will operate once the lander configuration has separated.

Propellant filling is in progress

How to watch the live streaming of Chandrayaan-3 launch?

ISRO will be live streaming India's historic Moon mission. To watch the Chandrayaan-3 live launch event, you can go to ISRO's official website and YouTube channel. We will also continue to update you on the latest developments via our live blog.