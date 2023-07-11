Chandrayaan-3's launch rehearsal successfully completed
July 11, 2023 | 03:24 pm 1 min read
The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is aiming to launch Chandrayaan-3, its third mission to the Moon, on July 14. In the latest, the space agency has revealed that it has completed the 'launch rehearsal,' which simulates the entire flow of operations and processes that will be involved in the launch of the upcoming lunar mission. This run-through lasted 24 hours.
