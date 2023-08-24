Cauvery dispute: Karnataka moves SC, says Tamil Nadu's petition untenable

India

Cauvery dispute: Karnataka moves SC, says Tamil Nadu's petition untenable

Written by Prateek Talukdar August 24, 2023 | 06:31 pm 3 min read

Karnataka has approached the Supreme Court to clarify its stand over releasing water from the Cauvery river to neighboring Tamil Nadu

Karnataka has approached the Supreme Court to clarify its stand regarding the release of water from the Cauvery River to Tamil Nadu. Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, who is also in charge of the Water Resources Department, said on Thursday that the government will argue in support of its position in the SC to protect the interests of the state and its farmers. State Chief Minister Siddaramaiah also said Tamil Nadu's petition seeking Cauvery water's release is not maintainable.

Why does this story matter?

The dispute over sharing the water of the Cauvery River dates back over a century. Both states have crossed swords over the dispute since the Cauvery River is a major source of irrigation and drinking water for millions of people. Karnataka is reportedly facing water scarcity, particularly in the Cauvery basin region, due to low rainfall this monsoon season. Earlier this week, Tamil Nadu moved the SC, seeking the release of 24,000 cusecs of water from Karnataka.

Karnataka to bat for distress formula

The Karnataka government has planned to push for a distress formula for sharing Cauvery water with Tamil Nadu during "distress years" to account for deficit rainfall as opposed to "normal years." The ruling Congress and opposition parties have unanimously supported the drafting of a distress formula, which has not been prepared so far. Karnataka intends to argue that Tamil Nadu's application is not maintainable and that there is no distress formula to account for deficiency in rain while releasing water.

Distress not defined yet: Siddaramaiah

A three-judge bench of the SC headed by Justice BR Gavai will hear Tamil Nadu's plea on Friday. Siddaramaiah said, "In normal years we have to release 177.25 thousand million cubic feet (tmcft) of water." However, he said it can't be the same in distress years, noting that "distress" hasn't been defined yet. He said, "We were supposed to release 86.38 tmcft from June until August end. Owing to rain deficit, we have been able to release only 24.05 tmcft."

Karnataka pushing for Mekedatu dam

The Cauvery River's basin originates in Karnataka and passes through Tamil Nadu and Puducherry to finally enter the Bay of Bengal. The Karnataka government is also pushing for the long-pending Mekedatu balancing reservoir-cum-drinking water project, claiming that it will be a viable source of water during distress years. However, Tamil Nadu has opposed the project, fearing that the construction of a dam will further block the flow of Cauvery water to the state.

Majority of blocks in Karnataka to be declared drought-hit

At least 120-130 of the 177 blocks in Karnataka are likely to be declared drought-hit due to deficient rains this monsoon. Most reservoirs in the basin have lower inflows, raising concerns about severe water shortages for drinking and irrigation in the coming months. Farmers on both sides are demanding their rightful share of Cauvery waters, fearing that a lack of water will impact standing crops. An all-party delegation from Karnataka is set to approach the Centre over the issue.

Share this timeline