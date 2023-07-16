South Korea: 33 killed, over 6,000 evacuated amid heavy rains

Written by Ayushi Goswami July 16, 2023 | 11:25 am 2 min read

Heavy rains have left roads, farm fields, and houses damaged in South Korea (Photo credit: Twitter/@Top_Disaster)

At least 33 people died and 22 others sustained injuries in South Korea amid incessant rainfall that has triggered flash floods and landslides across the country, reported Associated Press. According to government data, thousands of people have evacuated their homes, while dozens remain missing. Roads, farm fields, and houses have also been damaged in the torrential downpour.

Over 4,200 people living in temporary shelters

South Korea's Ministry of the Interior and Safety said 16 deaths were recorded in the North Gyeongsang province alone on Friday and Saturday. Most were killed by landslides. On Sunday, seven bodies were pulled from a flooded tunnel in Cheongju City. The officials added that about 6,100 people have been evacuated so far, and over 4,200 people have taken refuge in temporary shelters.

Visuals of floods, landslides in South Korea

Flights, trains suspended due to rains

Additionally, the heavy rains have left 27,260 households with no electricity in the country. On Saturday, 20 flights were canceled, and around 200 roads remained closed. South Korea's regular train service was also affected as some of its bullet trains were suspended. Since July 9, the country's central regions—Gongju City and Cheongyang County—have received more than 600mm of rainfall.

South Korean PM directs authorities to rescue citizens

South Korean Prime Minister Han Duck-soo has directed authorities to evacuate residents from landslide-prone areas and carry out rescue efforts. Meanwhile, President Yoon Suk Yeol has asked the prime minister to mobilize all available resources in response to the calamity. Notably, South Korea's capital, Seoul, also received record rainfall last year. The downpour killed at least nine people and damaged roads and subways.

Japan, China recently witnessed similar situation

Reports of rain-related incidents in South Korea come just days after Japan witnessed devastating floods that killed six people and injured 19. Earlier this month, southwest China was flooded due to heavy rainfall. At least 15 people lost their lives in Chongqing. Per CNN, scientists say the intensity and frequency of rains across East Asia are increasing due to a human-caused climate crisis.

