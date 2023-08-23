Historic day: PM Modi congratulates Chandrayaan-3's landing on Moon

Written by Chanshimla Varah August 23, 2023 | 07:47 pm 2 min read

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday evening congratulated the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) for the successful landing of the Chandrayaan-3 on the Moon. In a virtual address to the ISRO team from Johannesburg, South Africa, PM Modi said, "Every Indian...is celebrating. I am also connected to the people of my country at this proud moment. It is the dawn of a new era."

PM Modi in Johannesburg for BRICS Summit

He added that India's successful Moon mission belongs to all of humanity, not just India. PM Modi is currently attending the 15th BRICS Summit, which is being hosted by South Africa from August 22 to 24. The gathering marks the first in-person summit of BRICS nations of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa since 2019.

Amit Shah, JP Nadda laud successful Moon mission

Aside from PM Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP National President JP Nadda were seen clapping as Chandrayaan-3 successfully made a soft landing on the Lunar South Pole after a 40-day journey. Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that the successful soft landing of Chandrayaan-3 is a powerful display of the capabilities and power of the new India.

Haryana CM applauds Chandrayaan-3's Moon landing

Rahul Gandhi congratulates team ISRO

Vikram lander landed on lunar surface at 6:04pm

The Vikram lander touched down on the lunar surface at 6:04pm, eliciting cheers and acclaim from space scientists and citizens across India. After the Chandrayaan-2 mission failed in 2019, India on Wednesday made history by becoming the first country to land near the Moon's south pole. With this feat, India joins the United States, Russia, and China in having accomplished a controlled lunar landing.

