ISRO's Chandrayaan-3 lunar mission to launch on July 14

Written by Sanjana Shankar July 06, 2023 | 07:22 pm 1 min read

Chandrayaan-3 is a follow-up mission to Chandrayaan-2 from 2019. Representative image (Photo credit: ISRO)

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has finally confirmed the launch date of Chandrayaan-3. The LVM3-M4/Chandrayaan-3 mission is scheduled to take off at 2:35pm IST on July 14 from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) located at Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh. Chandrayaan-3, a follow-up to Chandrayaan-2 from 2019, is designed to achieve "safe landing and roving" on the Moon.

The launch window extends till July 19

Chandrayaan-3 has been picking up pace this past week. Yesterday, ISRO announced the mission capsule was successfully integrated with the LMV3 rocket. Earlier today, the space agency revealed the spacecraft is being moved to the launch pad at Sriharikota. If Chandrayaan-3 does not lift off on July 14, ISRO will attempt to launch the mission on any day till July 19.