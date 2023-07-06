Mudit Dube is a senior technology and automobile editor at NewsBytes. With nearly five years of experience in the industry, Mudit brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his role. His responsibilities not only encompass curating and editing content in these domains but also managing our in-house AI writing bot, YANTRA.Mudit’s work revolves around staying at the forefront of daily news trends, providing insightful explainers, conducting comprehensive reviews, and covering emerging technologies. His deep understanding of the tech and automobile industries allows him to deliver well-rounded and engaging content that keeps our readers informed and entertained.He has obtained a postgraduate diploma in Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism. Prior to joining NewsBytes, he worked with NewsX, a 24-hour English news channel in India.