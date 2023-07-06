ISRO starts moving Chandrayaan-3 to launch pad
July 06, 2023 | 10:46 am 1 min read
Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has commenced the movement of LVM3 M4 vehicle with Chandrayaan-3 to the launch pad. The journey started earlier today at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre-SDSC, located in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh. The space agency is planning to launch the mission as early as July 13. Yesterday, ISRO confirmed the integration of Chandrayaan-3 capsule with LMV3 (Launch Vehicle Mark 3) rocket.
