How to redeem Free Fire MAX codes for July 6

Written by Sanjana Shankar July 06, 2023 | 09:51 am 2 min read

The game is currently available only to Android users in India (Photo credit: Garena)

Garena Free Fire MAX is a multiplayer battle royale game that provides a number of additional collectibles on a daily basis. These in-game supplies come in handy during combat and help players improve their gaming strategies. As a token of appreciation, the creators of the game generate redeemable codes that provide free access to exclusive rewards, which otherwise require real money.

Why does this story matter?

Free Fire MAX is the graphically enhanced version of Free Fire. The former was released in September 2021 and has been steadily gaining popularity among Indian users. The game, which is currently available only to Android users, has managed to score a favorable rating of 4.2 on the Google Play Store and has surpassed 100 million downloads.

Players must log in using their official gaming credentials

There are a few ground rules for redeeming the codes. First, the codes are only redeemable via Indian servers and the official rewards redemption website. Users must log in to their gaming account using their official credentials only since guest IDs are not allowed. The redeemable codes are valid only for 12-18 hours. Further, each code is valid only once.

Check out the codes for July 6

Here is the list of codes for today. You can get access to rewards like weapons, loot crates, premium bundles, weapons, costumes, and royale vouchers, among others. FFCM-CPSE-N5MX, HNC9-5435-FAGJ, 6KWM-FJVM-QQYG, EYH2-W3XK-8UPG. FFAC-2YXE-6RF2, FFCM-CPSB-N9CU, BR43-FMAP-YEZZ, MCPW-3D28-VZD6. NPYF-ATT3-HGSQ, FFCM-CPSG-C9XZ, MCPW-2D2W-KWF2, ZZZ7-6NT3-PDSH.

Follow these steps to redeem the codes

Visit the official rewards redemption webpage of Free Fire MAX (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en). Log in to your gaming account using your registered Apple, Twitter, Google, Huawei, Facebook, or VK credentials. Enter a redeemable code into the text field, click "Confirm," and then select "Ok" to proceed. After successful redemption, you can pick up the associated reward from the game's mail section.

Here's a list of other battle royale games

If you like Free Fire MAX, then check out these other battle royale games as well. The list includes Fortnite, Apex Legends Mobile, BGMI, New State Mobile, and Call of Duty.