PM Modi to reply to no-confidence motion today

Politics

PM Modi to reply to no-confidence motion today

Written by Prateek Talukdar August 10, 2023 | 11:44 am 2 min read

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reply to the no-confidence motion in the Lok Sabha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reply to the no-confidence motion in the Lok Sabha reportedly at 4:00pm on Thursday, the third day of the debate in which the motion will be put to vote. Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday questioned PM Modi for not visiting strife-torn Manipur and accused him of not considering the border state a part of India.

Why does this story matter?

The opposition has accused the Centre of avoiding discussion on Manipur, which has been witnessing a civil war-like situation for over three months. The opposition said it moved the no-confidence motion to force PM Modi to address the Manipur issue in Parliament. The government, on the other hand, has accused the opposition of hyping up the issue to mislead people and impede parliamentary proceedings.

Why didn't PM visit Manipur: Congress

During the debate on Tuesday, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi called out PM Modi and posed three questions before the Centre saying, "Why did he not visit Manipur to date?" "Why did it take almost 80 days to finally speak on Manipur and when he did speak it was just for 30 seconds? Why has the Manipur Chief Minister not been sacked so far?"

India suffered under Congress rule: Amit Shah

On Wednesday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah listed the government's achievements in the House. He accused the Congress of decades of misgovernance in the northeast and the rest of India. Citing previous episodes of ethnic violence in Manipur during the Congress rule, he said erstwhile prime ministers didn't address the issue in Parliament and rebuked the opposition for demanding a reply from PM Modi.

BJP set to sail through motion

After Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh confirmed that PM Modi will address the House regarding the no-confidence motion on Thursday. Notably, the BJP-led ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has 331 MPs in the 543-member Lok Sabha. The opposition bloc has 144 MPs, while the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), which also filed a no-confidence motion apart from the Congress, has nine MPs.

BJD, YSRCP likely to support government

K Chandrashekar Rao's BRS, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP), and Naveen Patnaik's Biju Janata Dal (BJD) have a combined strength of 70 members. The BJD has announced support to the government and the YSRCP is expected to follow suit.

Share this timeline