718 Myanmar nationals enter Manipur, government seeks Assam Rifles's clarification

India

718 Myanmar nationals enter Manipur, government seeks Assam Rifles's clarification

Written by Prateek Talukdar July 25, 2023 | 12:16 pm 2 min read

As many as 718 Myanmar nationals, including 301 children, crossed the Indo-Myanmar border and entered Manipur

As many as 718 Myanmar nationals, including 301 children, were allowed to cross the Indo-Myanmar border and enter Manipur's Chandel district between Saturday and Sunday, reportedly without proper travel documents. The Manipur government has sought a detailed report from the Assam Rifles, the border guarding force, noting that it had been instructed to strictly prevent Myanmar nationals from entering Manipur without valid documents.

Why does this story matter?

While Manipur has been witnessing violent ethnic clashes for the last three months, a civil war has been ongoing in Myanmar since 2021. The Meiteis—who make up Manipur's majority—have been demanding Scheduled Tribe status to settle in the state's hill areas, alleging illegal infiltration from Myanmar and Bangladesh. Notably, around 20,000 Rohingyas from Myanmar's Rakhine State sought refuge in India after escaping a genocide.

Push them back immediately: State government to Assam Rifles

The Assam Rifles on Monday informed the deputy commissioner of Chandel district about the Myanmar nationals entering India, citing ongoing clashes in Myanmar's Khampat. The town lies near the Indo-Myanmar border. In response, Manipur Chief Secretary Vineet Joshi strictly advised the Assam Rifles to "push back those 718 illegal Myanmar nationals immediately" and asked officials to "keep biometrics and photographs of all such persons."

Issue may have international ramifications: Manipur chief secretary

Myanmar video falsely circulated as Manipur's, FIR registered

Meanwhile, the Manipur Police on Monday registered an FIR over the circulation of fake news regarding a viral video from Myanmar that shows armed men killing a woman. The video was circulated by falsely labeling it as an incident from Manipur. The police said the video clip was being shared to incite riots, and they were trying to nab those spreading the fake news.

7 arrested in Kangpokpi case

The war-like situation in Manipur garnered attention after a video from Manipur's Kangpokpi district showing dozens of men allegedly parading two Kuki women naked surfaced. Seven accused have been arrested in the case so far. The incident allegedly occurred after militant Meitei groups circulated fake videos claiming that Kuki men were raping Meitei women in the Kuki-dominated Churachandpur district.

Share this timeline