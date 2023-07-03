India

Manipur: 3 shot dead, 1 beheaded in fresh violence

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan July 03, 2023 | 12:09 pm 2 min read

Three persons were shot dead and one beheaded in fresh violence in Manipur

At least three people were allegedly shot dead and one beheaded in fresh clashes between two rival groups in villages along the Bishnupur-Churachandpur interdistrict border area in Manipur on Sunday, The Times of India reported. Five people were also injured in the gunfight that took place between the village volunteers of the two sides past midnight, escalating fresh violence in the state.

What police said about latest deaths

Bishnupur Superintendent of Police (SP) Heisnam Balram Singh said the firing incident occurred at midnight near Khujuma Tabi, a Meitei village. "Three village guards were killed by the miscreants who are suspected to have come from the hill areas," Singh told The Hindu. Following the incident, enraged locals attacked the neighboring Kuki villages of Langza and Chinglangmei in Churachandpur, beheading a village volunteer.

Chief Minister Biren Singh visits area, assures probe

Soon after the incident, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh traveled to the affected area, which is around 70 kilometers from Imphal and falls under the Kumbi Assembly Constituency. He assured the people of action and that he would investigate the security flaws. Later, the Bishnupur district administration reduced the curfew relaxation from 12 hours to five hours, from 5:00am to 10:00am.

Kuki insurgent groups end blockade of national highway

Meanwhile, two Kuki insurgent groups withdrew the blockade on National Highway 2 at Kangui in Kangpokpi district with immediate effect under the Suspension of Operation (SoO) agreement with the Centre and the state to enable an uninterrupted supply of essentials. Following Union Home Minister Amit Shah's appeal, the United People's Front and Kuki National Organization released a joint statement announcing the decision.

Know about Manipur violence

Since May 3, when ethnic violence between the Kuki and Meitei communities erupted, at least 160 people have been killed and nearly 60,000 have been displaced in Manipur. It began following a protest march against the Meiteis' demand for Schedule Tribe (ST) status. Several areas have witnessed regular clashes and gunfights since the unrest, prompting authorities to deploy central forces.

