Politics on Manipur shameful, opposition not ready for debate: Shah

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan August 09, 2023 | 06:46 pm 1 min read

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said that the opposition was politicizing the Manipur situation, which was "shameful". Speaking during the discussion on the no-confidence motion in Lok Sabha, he said the government was ready for discussion on Manipur violence but the opposition is not letting it happen. Shah said the opposition should have asked for PM Narendra Modi's statement on Manipur instead.

