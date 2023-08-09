Modi most popular PM, no-confidence motion moved to mislead: Shah

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan August 09, 2023 | 05:58 pm 1 min read

Amit Shah has said that no-confidence motion has been moved to mislead people

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the most popular prime minister of India after independence. While speaking during the opposition's no-confidence motion, Shah said that no other PM worked 17 hours without taking a single day's leave. He slammed the opposition leaders, saying they brought the no-confidence motion to mislead the people of the country.

Congress ruled for 35 years but made country suffer: Shah

Launching a scathing attack on the Congress, he said that while the party was in power for 35 years, it made the country suffer. However, he said the nine years of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) brought major changes. "For 30 years, the country had been suffering from dynastic politics, corruption, and casteism...PM Modi finished all these and gave politics of performance," he said.

