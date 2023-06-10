India

Manipur: Centre forms peace committee to facilitate dialog among groups

Written by Ayushi Goswami Jun 10, 2023, 06:45 pm 2 min read

During his Manipur visit, Amit Shah announced the formation of a peace committee

Days after Union Home Minister Amit Shah's announcement, a peace committee in violence-hit Manipur has been constituted, reported India Today. The panel, chaired by Governor Anusuiya Uikey, included CM N Biren Singh, cabinet ministers, MPs, MLAs, and leaders from several political parties. Representatives of ethnic groups, civil servants, social workers, literalists, educationalists, and artists are also members of the committee.

Committee to initiate dialog, negotiations between ethnic groups

The committee will facilitate the peace-making process among different ethnic groups in the state involved in the clashes that began on May 3. The panel would also strengthen social cohesiveness and mutual understanding and clear the way for cordial communication between the communities. This comes a day after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) formed a 10-member special investigation team (SIT).

Nearly 100 people dead, over 300 injured in clashes

As per reports, as many as 98 people have died and 310 others have been injured in the ethnic violence in Manipur. Over 37,000 people have taken shelter in 272 relief camps. The Centre has formed a three-member commission of inquiry to investigate the violent incidents. It will submit its report within six months of the first meeting.

Clashes broke out after protest against Meiteis' demand

Notably, the violence in Manipur began after a Tribal Solidarity March was organized on May 3 to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status. The Meitei community accounts for 53% of the state's population, while tribals, Nagas and Kukis, constitute another 40%. The tribal people are concerned that granting Meiteis the ST status will limit their benefits and prospects.

