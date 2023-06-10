India

Karnataka: Man thrashed with slippers for allegedly harassing college girl

Karnataka: Man thrashed with slippers for allegedly harassing college girl

Written by Snehadri Sarkar Jun 10, 2023, 06:18 pm 2 min read

Man gets thrashed with slippers for harassing college girl in Karnataka's Udupi

A man was reportedly slapped and beaten up with slippers in public for allegedly harassing a college student on Friday in Karnataka's Udupi district. In a short video of the incident, which is doing the rounds on social media, he could be seen requesting the locals to let him go as the girl kept hitting him on his face and head with her slippers.

Details on what exactly happened

According to the locals, the man apparently followed the college girl and harassed her on Friday while she was on her way to the college from her hostel. According to the news outlet NDTV, he was caught after the college student reportedly raised the alarm and alerted nearby residents. Furthermore, the individual was later handed over to the local police.

You can watch video of incident here

26-year-old medical student dies; family alleges harassment

Separately, in another alleged harassment incident, a 26-year-old postgraduate medical student died mysteriously earlier this month, with the deceased woman's family claiming she was being harassed by a senior doctor at MVG Medical College in Karnataka's Hoskote. The woman's body was found in a water-filled quarry pit near Kendatti village in Kolar, roughly 26km from her college, reported The Indian Express.

Similar harassment incident in Karnataka

In another similar incident of harassment in Karnataka﻿ in March, a First Information Report (FIR) was filed against a government school principal in the state's Raichur for reportedly harassing a girl student. The accused man, identified as Vijay Kumar Angadi, was allegedly found harassing the student by her guardians, as per the news outlet Times Now.

Family filed police complaint against accused

It was learned that the accused principal used to send lewd text and audio messages to his female students, asking for sexual favors in exchange for good grades in the examinations. After the family got to know about the harassment, they immediately filed a complaint with the police against the principal of the school.

Share this timeline