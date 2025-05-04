Mexico rejects Trump's US troops deployment plan for drug war
What's the story
Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum has publicly rejected a proposal from United States President Donald Trump to deploy American troops in Mexico to combat drug trafficking.
The revelation was made by Sheinbaum as she addressed supporters in eastern Mexico, after a Wall Street Journal report on a recent phone call between the two leaders.
The report suggested Trump had pressured Sheinbaum for a greater US military role in tackling Mexican drug cartels.
Sovereignty stance
Sheinbaum emphasizes Mexico's sovereignty
The Mexican president recalled Trump's proposal during her speech: "He said, 'How can we help you fight drug trafficking? I propose that the United States military come in and help you.'"
To which she firmly said, "No."
She further asserted that "Sovereignty is not for sale. Sovereignty is loved and defended."
US-Mexico relations
White House acknowledges collaboration with Mexico
Responding to Sheinbaum's comments, White House National Security Council spokesperson James Hewitt said Trump has worked closely with Mexico's president "to achieve the most secure southwest border in history."
However, foreign terrorist organizations still threaten shared security, he said.
The statement reiterated Trump's call for Mexico to do more against these gangs and cartels, while assuring America's readiness to assist and enhance cooperation between the two nations.
Military deployment
US military presence along the border has increased
US military presence along its southern border with Mexico has gradually grown in recent months, after Trump ordered in January an increased role for the army in controlling migrant flows.
The US Northern Command has increased the deployment of troops and equipment to the border, increased manned surveillance flights to check fentanyl trafficking, and is seeking expanded authority for US Special Forces to work closely with Mexican forces against cartels.