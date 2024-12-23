What we know about Germany Christmas market attack suspect
The suspect behind the tragic car attack at a Christmas market in Magdeburg, Germany, on December 20, 2024, has been identified as Taleb al-Abdulmohsen. Al-Abdulmohsen, a 50-year-old psychiatrist of Saudi Arabian origin, is being investigated for his possible motives and past online activities. The incident left five dead and over 200 injured. German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser has promised a thorough investigation into any potential security lapses in connection with the incident.
Suspect's online activities reveal anti-Islam sentiments
Al-Abdulmohsen's social media accounts reveal a history of anti-Islamic sentiments and criticism of Germany's migration policies. He was a supporter of far-right ideologies and expressed dissatisfaction over how Germany treated Saudi refugees. His online activities also included threats against Germany and former Chancellor Angela Merkel. Despite Saudi Arabia's warnings about his extremist views, German authorities had previously assessed him as "no specific danger."
Attack raises security concerns at public events
The incident has resulted in increased police presence at Christmas markets across Germany, with some towns even canceling their events over safety concerns. Chancellor Olaf Scholz was also criticized during his visit to Magdeburg after the incident. As the investigation continues, intelligence officials are set to testify before a parliamentary committee on December 30 about what was known before the attack. The incident has sparked political tensions ahead of Germany's upcoming elections in February 2025.