In brief Simplifying... In brief The annual Hajj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia, a crucial religious duty for Muslims, has seen a rise in fatalities due to extreme heat, with 98 Indian pilgrims reported dead this year.

Despite Saudi's efforts to improve health services and crowd control, the increasing temperatures, which have been linked to climate change, pose a significant risk.

A study predicts that even with global efforts to mitigate climate change, the Hajj could face "extreme danger threshold" temperatures in the coming decades. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The causes of deaths are natural illness and old age

98 Indians have died in Saudi Arabia during Hajj

By Chanshimla Varah 06:45 pm Jun 21, 202406:45 pm

What's the story The Indian Foreign Ministry has confirmed the death of 98 Indian nationals due to natural causes during this year's Hajj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia. "The causes are natural illness and old age," the Ministry of External Affairs added. In total, 1,081 deaths have been reported during the pilgrimage, including pilgrims from Jordan, Indonesia, Iran, Senegal, and Tunisia.

Pilgrim support

Health measures for pilgrims amid rising heat

In light of the deaths, the ministry has released a document detailing health services available to pilgrims. The measures include revising the medical screening and fitness certificate, providing health cards and vaccines, establishing health desks at embarkation points, deploying healthcare personnel, and setting up medical infrastructure. These initiatives aim to assess the health of Hajj applicants in India and support them during their journey amid extreme weather conditions.

Rising fatalities

Global death toll rises amid unforgiving heat

The hajj pilgrimage is one of Islam's five pillars, and all Muslims with the means must fulfill this religious requirement at least once in their lifetime. This year's pilgrimage was marked by a sweltering heatwave, with temperatures reaching 50 degrees Celsius, the hottest in decades. A Saudi study found that temperatures in the pilgrimage area have climbed by 0.4 degrees Celsius per decade. In 2023, more than 200 pilgrims died at Hajj, and over 2,000 people suffered from heat-related stress.

Climate change

Climate change can exacerbate issue

Even though Saudi has invested billions in crowd control and security measures for the yearly five-day pilgrimage, it is challenging to guarantee everyone's safety due to the large number of attendees. The risk can increase due to climate change. A 2019 study by Massachusetts Institute of Technology experts found that even if the world mitigates the effects of climate change, the Hajj would be held in temperatures above an "extreme danger threshold" from 2047 to 2052 and 2079 to 2086.