Seven victims are seeking the Indian government's help for their safe return

7 Indians from Punjab, Haryana 'tricked' into joining Russian Army

By Manzoor-ul-Hassan 12:13 pm Mar 06, 202412:13 pm

What's the story At least seven men from Punjab and Haryana have claimed they were deceived into enlisting in the Russian military to fight in Ukraine while visiting Russia as tourists. They have released a video message seeking the Indian government's help for their safe return. The men, donning military-style attire, appear in distress as they huddle in a dimly lit room. The video has been recorded as one of victims—Harsh (19) from Karnal district, Haryana.

Context

Why does this story matter?

Reports suggest that around 100 Indian nationals were recruited as support staff by the Russian Army, with some forced to fight on the Ukraine border. Last week, the Indian external affairs ministry disclosed that about 20 Indians serving with the Russian military have sought assistance for their discharge amid reports of casualties. Ministry Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal also confirmed the development. However, the exact number of Indians working with the Russian military remains unspecified.

Traveled on New Year

Journey to Russia and Belarus

The group from Punjab and Haryana reportedly traveled to Russia on December 27 to celebrate New Year's Eve. They later traveled to neighboring Belarus without visas, unaware of the procedure. An agent allegedly offered to take them to Belarus. "When we went to Belarus the agent asked us for more money and then abandoned us. The police caught us and handed us over to the Russian authorities, who made us sign documents," Harsh claimed in the video.

Twitter Post

Watch: Video released by the victims

Families' statements

Forced into military service, says family

Harsh's family told NDTV that he was seeking work abroad and was told it would be easier to emigrate through Russia. "He went in search of work and was caught in Russia, where his passport was snatched away," said his mother. Harsh reportedly told the family that they had been caught by Russian soldiers and forced to join them or face prison time. The family of another man in the video, Gurpreet Singh, corroborated the allegations and appealed for help.

Government response

Delhi takes helps of Moscow to tackle crisis

Most of the victims, allegedly forced to fight war, belong to Karnataka, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh and Jammu Kashmir. Last week, the MEA revealed it was in contact with some Indian nationals trapped in Russia. According to reports, Azad Yousf Kumar, a 31-year-old from J&K, has sustained severe injuries in combat. The government is now working with Moscow to ensure their safe return and has cautioned all Indians to avoid any involvement in the conflict.

Backgound

Russia-Ukraine conflict

Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022 over territorial disputes and to prevent the latter from joining the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). As the Russia-Ukraine crisis deepens, Ukraine has been successful in launching a counter-offensive against Russian forces with defense support, including military drones from the West and NATO countries.