By Tanya Shrivastava 11:38 am Mar 06, 202411:38 am

What's the story Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday unveiled India's first underwater metro rail service in Kolkata—the Howrah Maidan-Esplanade section. Spanning 4.8 kilometers and built at a cost of Rs. 4,965 crore, this project aims to alleviate traffic congestion and enhance air quality by minimizing carbon emissions. According to the Metro Railway, the train will cover the 520-meter underwater stretch in a mere 45 seconds. Here's what we know about the project.

First of its kind

Key features of the Howrah Maidan-Esplanade section

The transportation tunnel, part of the East West Metro corridor, is the first of its kind in India. "We are traveling about 16 meters below the level of the river water. It is a marvel. We are expecting a daily ridership of 7 lakh," Kolkata Metro Railway General Manager Uday Kumar Reddy told the ANI. The tunnel passes beneath the River Hooghly. Notably, the Howrah metro station is also the deepest in the country.

Background

History and challenges faced by the East-West Metro Corridor project

Initially proposed in 1921 by the British, an underwater transit system akin to London's was abandoned due to unsuitable soil conditions. Construction on the East-West corridor began in 2009, with tunneling beneath the Hooghly River starting in 2017. The project faced delays after an aquifer burst in central Kolkata on August 31, 2019, resulting in ground subsidence and building collapses. Two more water leakage incidents occurred at the same site in 2022 during tunneling and construction.

Modi's visit

PM to inaugurate other train services in West Bengal

While the Howrah Maidan-Esplanade section was inaugurated, passenger services are expected to start later. The prime minister, during the West Bengal leg of his 10-day tour, will also launch other train services. These include the Kavi Subhash-Hemanta Mukhopadhyay and Taratala-Majerhat Metro sections to improve mobility. He will address a public rally in Barasat in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district later in the day.

10-day tour

PM Modi's tour of 12 states

To recall, PM Modi on Monday embarked on a 10-day tour spanning 12 states and union territories for 29 inauguration and foundation stone laying programs ahead of the Lok Sabha polls. The PM has been actively touring different states, inaugurating projects, and showcasing his government's achievements over the past decade in preparation for the general election. Notably, the Modi government set a goal of winning 370 of the 543 Lok Sabha seats for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).