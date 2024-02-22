State BJP president Sukanta Majumdar confirmed PM Modi's visit on Thursday

What's the story Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reportedly visit West Bengal on March 6 for an important meeting of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s women's wing. During the visit, he plans to meet with women from Sandeshkhali who have accused local Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders of sexual harassment and extortion. State BJP president Sukanta Majumdar confirmed PM Modi's visit on Thursday, stating, "If the sisters and mothers of Sandeshkhali want to meet PM Modi, we will definitely arrange it."

PM Modi's planned visit comes amid BJP party workers' allegations that the TMC is trying to hush up the issue in Sandeshkhali and shield Sheikh Shahjahan. TMC leader Shahjahan and his aides stand accused of stealing land, sexually assaulting women, and abusing power. At the same time, the timing of PM Modi's visit cannot be ignored. The 2019 general election saw the BJP gain 16 seats in Bengal. With the polls coming up, the party aims to maintain this momentum.

BJP trying to instigate unrest on the island: Mamata Banerjee

Trinamool chief and state chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, meanwhile, remains steadfast in her claims that the BJP is trying to instigate unrest on the island. Speaking at a government program in Birbhum earlier, she said not a single woman from the area lodged any FIR, and it was she who asked the police to launch a suo motu case in this matter. Banerjee was responding to BJP leader Smriti Irani's allegation that "Hindu women are being raped" in the area.

NCST team reached Sandeshkhali on Thursday morning

Regardless, the allegations have led to investigations by the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NSCT) and other rights groups. The NCST team reached Sandeshkhali on Thursday morning and received over 23 complaints during their interactions with locals. NCST acting vice chairperson Ananta Nayak said they had also received complaints against a politician, which they would mention in their report to the president. Before NSCT, the National Commission for Women and the National Commission for Scheduled Castes visited the area.

So far, state police have arrested 18 people in connection with the allegations, including Shahjahan's close aides, Uttam Sardar and Shibu Hazra. However, Shahjahan remains at large. Police are also holding camps on the island for local residents to file complaints of land grabbing and extortion. Union Home Minister Amit Shah is also expected to visit West Bengal for two days starting February 28.