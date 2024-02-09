Narasimha Rao, Charan Singh, MS Swaminathan will get the Bharat Ratna award

What's the story Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced that Bharat Ratna will be conferred on former PMs Chaudhary Charan Singh, PV Narasimha Rao and renowned agricultural scientist M Swaminathan. This comes just days after PM Modi announced that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) veteran Lal Krishna Advani will be conferred Bharat Ratna.

PV Narasimha Rao

Rao spearheaded India's economic liberalization

Rao, who served as PM from 1991 to 1996, is credited with spearheading India's economic liberalization. Meanwhile, Singh, an advocate for workers and farmers' rights, had a brief stint as PM in 1979. And, Dr. Swaminathan, a celebrated scientist, is revered as the mastermind behind India's green revolution. The government last month announced the country's highest civilian honor for former Bihar CM Karpoori Thakur.

3 Bharat Ratnas awarded each year

The Bharat Ratna is given in recognition of exceptional service or performance by the highest authority in any field of human endeavor. The recommendations for it are made by the prime minister to the president. The number of awards is normally restricted to a maximum of three in a particular year, however, the government has announced five Bharat Ratna awards this year.

Rao served as minister, CM in Andhra Pradesh

In addition to serving as the prime minister, Rao was a minister in the Andhra Pradesh government and held several portfolios, including law, education, and health, until becoming the chief minister in 1971. He held the post of chief minister until 1973. "His (Rao's) contributions to India's foreign policy, language and education sectors underscore his multifaceted legacy," Modi said in his post on X.

Rao is the son of Telangana: K Kavitha

Following the announcement, Bharat Rashtra Samithi MLC K Kavitha said Telangana is very happy with the decision. "Narasimha Rao Garu is the son of the soil of Telangana... We have installed PV Narasimha Rao Garu's statue in places like Australia... Today it (Bharat Ratna) is being given; we are very happy," she told the media.

