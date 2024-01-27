Context

Why does this story matter?

Kumar is a key player of the opposition bloc—the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA)—created to present a united front against the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. There have been reports about Kumar's growing discontentment with the workings of the bloc since he was snubbed as the opposition's prime ministerial candidate despite some members pitching him. Rumors of Kumar switching sides also come after some bloc partners announced that they will contest 2024 alone in their respective states.

Details

BJP, RJD call for meetings in Patna

Meanwhile, the Bihar BJP's extended working committee has called for a meeting at 4:00pm. All BJP MPs and MLAs are expected to attend the party gathering in Patna, including the National General Secretary and Bihar in-charge, Vinod Tawde. Similarly, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), led by its supremo, Lalu Prasad Yadav, has scheduled the party meeting for 1:00pm. The RJD meeting will be held at Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav's official residence in Patna.

What Next?

JD(U) leaders express support for Kumar

JD(U) leader Sanjeev Kumar and MLA Gopal Mandal have expressed their support for Kumar, regardless of his decision. "Wherever our national president (Nitish Kumar) goes, we will follow him. JD(U) MLAs are strong, so it is not possible to break them," Mandal told ANI. He added that Kumar was "not respected and was being abused," probably referring to opposition members. Sanjeev claimed that whatever the JD(U) chief decides will be in "Bihar's interest."

Reactions

Reactions from other parties on Bihar crisis

Vikassheel Insaan Party President Mukesh Sahani claimed he was "not aware of anything" but emphasized that the Mahagathbandhan (grand alliance) government in Bihar has "not fallen yet." RJD MLA Ritlal Yadav asserted that no one can betray party leader Lalu Yadav and that it doesn't matter whether the RJD remains in power or not. Union minister and Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party chief Pashupati Kumar Paras asked people to "wait for 1-2 days" amid the political crisis in the state.

Facts

Kumar could become PM if he stays with INDIA: Akhilesh

Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Akhilesh Yadav, on the other hand, suggested that Kumar could have become prime minister if he had remained with the India bloc. Whereas BJP veteran Sushil Modi said that in politics, "doors which are closed can open." He termed politics "a game of possibilities." Some reports indicated that Modi may be one of the new deputy chief ministers of Bihar if Kumar decides to align with the BJP-led NDA.

History

Kumar is known to switch sides

Kumar, who has earned the nickname "Paltu Ram" for constantly changing alliance partners, has been swapping sides since 2013. That year, Kumar ended the JD(U)'s 17-year alliance with the BJP after disagreeing with the NDA over Narendra Modi's selection as PM candidate. He then joined forces with the RJD and Congress to establish Bihar's grand alliance. Two years later, he resigned as CM but was reinstated with the BJP's backing. In 2022, Kumar announced that the JDU-BJP alliance was over.