Congress key meet discusses caste census, strategy for upcoming polls

By Prateek Talukdar 04:09 pm Oct 09, 202304:09 pm

The CWC met to chalk out its strategy for the upcoming assembly elections and a nationwide caste census

The Congress Working Committee (CWC) met in Delhi on Monday to chalk out its strategy for the upcoming assembly elections in five states and a nationwide caste census, PTI reported. The meeting came on the heels of the Election Commission of India (ECI) announcing poll dates for Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Mizoram, Rajasthan, and Telangana. The Congress is incumbent in Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan, while Telangana is ruled by the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and Mizoram by the Mizo National Front (MNF).

Why does this story matter?

The Bihar government releasing the results of a statewide caste survey gave new impetus to the Congress-led Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA). Notably, Bihar's ruling Janata Dal (United) and Rashtriya Janata Dal are constituents of the INDIA. However, the Congress's push for a caste census in other parts of the country has raised some eyebrows within its own ranks. The party has to walk a tightrope since the politically sensitive issue could sabotage its prospects in the upcoming polls.

Rajiv Gandhi opposed Mandal Commission: BJP

The Congress is facing concerns over its framing of the demand for a caste census, especially after Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused the opposition of trying to divide Hindus by fostering caste faultlines. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) also said the Congress was never in favor of a caste census, adding that former PM Rajiv Gandhi opposed the Mandal Commission, which led to a 27% reserved quota for OBCs amid massive protest.

Promoting majoritarianism, says Singhvi, deletes post later

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi recently gave the slogan, "Jitni abadi, utna haq (rights proportionate to population)." Following this, the party's stalwart, Abhishek Manu Singhvi, took to X (formerly Twitter), highlighting that it promotes majoritarianism. However, he deleted the post later. Separately, the Rajasthan government on Saturday gave orders for initiating a caste survey in the state. Moreover, Congress leaders, including Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and TS Singh Deo, promised to conduct a similar exercise in Chhattisgarh if voted back to power.

What is the CWC?

The CWC is the executive committee of the grand old party. This was its second meeting since its reconstitution after the September 16 conference in Hyderabad. It has 39 regular members, 32 permanent invitees, and 13 special invitees, which include 15 women and several new faces. Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, the CMs of Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, and Himachal Pradesh, and the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leaders of the poll-bound states, among others, attended the meeting on Monday.