'India' to 'Bharat': Will BJP government rename the country

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan September 05, 2023 | 05:19 pm 3 min read

Modi government might move resolution to rename India as 'Bharat'

The central government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is reportedly planning to introduce a resolution during the upcoming special session of Parliament to rename the country as "Bharat." This has been a long-standing demand of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), arguing it will liberate the country from the "slavery mentality" and related elements during the ongoing Amrit Kaal. Notably, the question of renaming India as "Bharat" or "Bharatvarsh" was raised by several right-wing leaders, including those from the BJP.

Why does this story matter?

This comes more than a month after the Congress-led opposition bloc declared its name as the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA). In response, several BJP leaders have also subsequently changed "India" to "Bharat" in the bios of their social media accounts. Many speculate that the country's name could be changed permanently to "Bharat" in the special session of Parliament called by the Centre from September 18 to 22.

BJP's push to liberate country from 'slavery mentality'

Many BJP leaders have long been demanding the renaming of India as Bharat, per India Today. In December 2022, BJP MP Mitesh Patel raised this matter in Parliament matter. He said the name "India" signified the "slavery that the country was subjected to" as it was given by the British East India Company. Prominent right-wing leader and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat recently echoed this sentiment openly, urging people to use the term "Bharat" instead of "India."

Congress slams 'President of Bharat' G20 dinner invite

On Tuesday, India's potential renaming gained the spotlight after the Congress criticized the Centre over the Rashtrapati Bhawan's invites for a G20 Summit dinner on Saturday in the name of "President of Bharat" instead of "President of India." Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh expressed his concern on social media, stating even the "Union of States" is under assault. He added that Article 1 in the Indian Constitution might now read, "Bharat, that was India, shall be a Union of States."

BJP accuses Congress of anti-national intentions

Meanwhile, the BJP defended the use of "Bharat," accusing the Congress of having "anti-national and anti-constitutional intentions." BJP chief JP Nadda questioned why the Congress has objections to every subject related to the honor and pride of the country. He added that the Congress had neither respect for the country nor the Constitution nor constitutional institutions. He also questioned why parties taking out political yatras in the name of Bharat Jodo hate the slogan of "Bharat Mata Ki Jai."

