UP: Shocking abduction, rape attempt on girl caught on camera

India

UP: Shocking abduction, rape attempt on girl caught on camera

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan August 16, 2023 | 06:51 pm 2 min read

Rape attempt on girl caught on camera in Uttar Pradesh

In a shocking incident, six men were allegedly caught on camera attempting to abduct and rape a girl in the Jaunpur district of Uttar Pradesh. However, the victim bravely fought back and yelled for help, which ultimately caused the attackers to flee in fear. The police have arrested all six suspects and are currently interrogating them as part of their ongoing investigation. This incident has once again raised concerns about the safety of girls and women in the state.

Disturbing video showing abduction, rape attempt on girl

Recent rape incident of 14-year-old girl

The latest alarming incident comes just days after a 14-year-old schoolgirl was allegedly raped by two of her classmates in the state's Meerut district. The case came to light after the survivor's father filed a complaint, stating that the accused had been stalking his daughter. This prompted the police to launch an investigation and form teams to arrest the boys accused of the crime.

Conviction in infamous 2022 gangrape, murder of Dalit sisters

On Monday, a Lakhimpur Kheri court sentenced two youths to life in jail for the September 2022 gang rape and murder of two teenage Dalit sisters, ages 15 and 17. Two others have also been sentenced to six years in jail for the offense. The four, namely Junaid, Sunil alias Chhotu, Karimuddin, and Arif, were convicted last week. Notably, the victims were kidnapped from outside their house, and their bodies were discovered two hours later hanging from a tree.

Share this timeline