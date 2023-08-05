Gyanvapi Mosque: ASI survey resumes in presence of Muslim side

ASI survey of Gyanvapi Mosque has resumed on Saturday in presence of Muslim side

The Archeological Survey of India (ASI) resumed its second day of scientific survey at the Gyanvapi Mosque complex in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi on Saturday. It will reportedly conduct the survey under three domes and other parts, barring the sealed areas. Meanwhile, the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee's advocates also reached the Gyanvapi to witness the exercise. The committee had earlier boycotted the survey.

Why does this story matter?

Gyanvapi Mosque is one of several mosques that Hindu right-wing groups claim were built by Muslim invaders by destroying Hindu temples. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) allegedly fanned the issue, after its formation, in the 1980s and 1990s, touting it as a reclamation project for Hindus. However, several Hindu priests have reportedly rejected the Hindu litigants' claims, accusing them of stoking communal tensions.

Hindu side counsel seeks cooperation to complete ASI survey: Report

The second day of the ASI survey would end at 5:00pm, Saturday, said Sudhir Tripathi, counsel representing Hindu petitioners in the case, per PTI. He reportedly sought everyone's cooperation to get it completed at the earliest. "They have come at the direction of the Supreme Court. We welcome it. We want the matter to be resolved soon... The survey will clarify everything," he said.

Don't engage in 'invasive' activity at Gyanvapi: SC

On Friday, the Supreme Court refused to stay the Allahabad High Court ruling ordering the ASI survey of Gyanvapi. The Muslim petitioners had objected to the survey, claiming it would "reopen old wounds." However, the SC bench, led by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, directed the ASI not to engage in any "invasive" activity during the survey, ruling out excavations allowed by a Varanasi court.

Varanasi District Court extends survey deadline

Meanwhile, the Varanasi District Court on Friday granted one more month to the ASI to complete the scientific survey. Now, the new deadline is September 4. To recall, the mosque management committee had challenged the district court's order in the Allahabad HC, which dismissed its petition on Thursday, prompting the Muslim body to approach the Supreme Court seeking relief.

