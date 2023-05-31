India

Plea for Hindu worship in Gyanvapi mosque maintainable: Allahabad HC

Plea for Hindu worship in Gyanvapi mosque maintainable: Allahabad HC

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan May 31, 2023, 05:42 pm 1 min read

Allahabad HC dismissed Gyanvapi mosque committee's plea challenging Hindu worship

The Allahabad High Court on Wednesday dismissed the Anjuman Intezamia Committee's petition, which challenged the maintainability of the Hindu side's plea. At least five Hindu women devotees requested permission to worship Hindu deities on a daily basis within the Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. A Varanasi district earlier court found the women's plea maintainable but the committee challenged the ruling in the HC.

Decision paves way for Varanasi court to hear Hindu side

The high court's decision to dismiss the mosque committee petition has cleared the way for the Varanasi court to hear the Hindu side's case. On July 7, a civil court in Varanasi will hear the Hindu devotees' plea. Notably, the women who submitted the case are currently allowed to pray inside the mosque complex on the fourth day of Chaitra and Vasantik Navratri.