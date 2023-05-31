India

Put anti-tobacco warnings or face action: Centre to OTT platforms

Written by Ayushi Goswami May 31, 2023, 04:03 pm 2 min read

The guidelines have been issued on World No Tobacco Day

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Wednesday issued new guidelines for anti-tobacco warnings on Over-The-Top (OTT) platforms. The step has been taken on "World No Tobacco Day" to curb the consumption of the deadly product. According to the official notification, strict action will be taken if the publisher of the online content fails to comply with the new rules.

Display static anti-tobacco warning message: Centre

As per the new rules, publishers who will showcase tobacco products or their use in their content will be required to incorporate anti-tobacco health spots, each lasting a minimum of 30 seconds, at the beginning and middle of their programs. Moreover, a static anti-tobacco message, serving as a health warning, must be displayed at the bottom of the screen.

Use 'Tobacco kills' as health warning: Notification

The health warning must be legible and readable and displayed using a black font on a white background, featuring the warnings "Tobacco causes cancer" or "Tobacco kills." The notification further mandates the display of a minimum 20-second audio-visual disclaimer on the ill effects of tobacco use at the beginning and middle of the program.

Inter-ministerial committee to take action in case of non-compliance

The anti-tobacco health warnings, health spots, and audio-visual disclaimers should be presented in the same language as the online curated content. If a publisher fails to follow the new guidelines, an inter-ministerial committee consisting of representatives from the MoHFW, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, and the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology will take action.

