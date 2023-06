India

Gangster Mukhtar Ansari convicted in 32-year-old murder of Congress leader

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Jun 05, 2023, 12:40 pm 1 min read

An Uttar Pradesh court on Monday convicted jailed gangster Mukhtar Ansari in a 32-year-old murder case. Five-term MLA Ansari has been charged with the murder of a Congress leader in 1991. He has also been convicted of a number of other crimes. Ansari is already serving a 10-year sentence in another kidnapping and murder case for which he was convicted in April.