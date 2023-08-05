Manipur: 3 people killed, houses burnt in fresh violence

Written by Ayushi Goswami August 05, 2023 | 12:00 pm 2 min read

The ethnic violence in Manipur began on May 3

In a fresh incident of ethnic violence, three people were killed in Kwakta of Manipur's Bishnupur district on Saturday, reported India Today. According to reports, all of the victims were from the Meitei community. Meanwhile, several houses of Kuki community members were reportedly set ablaze as well. Manipur has been witnessing ethnic violence for more than three months now.

Culprits crossed buffer zone, came to Meitei areas

The police reportedly said heavy firing took place between the Kuki community and security forces in Kwakta. While retaliating, a Manipur commando suffered a head injury. Officials said clashes began when some people crossed the buffer zone—two kilometers ahead of the Kwakta area—and started firing in the Meitei areas. Kwakta is at the border between Meitei-dominated Bishnupur and Kuki-dominated Churachandpur districts.

Recent incidents that sparked tensions in Manipur

The incident comes two days after clashes broke out between Meitei community protesters and armed forces in Bishnupur, leaving 17 people injured. On Thursday, the burial site choice of 35 Kuki-Zomi victims sparked tensions in Torbung, a border area between Churanchandpur and Bishnupur districts. However, the mass burial was later postponed after the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA)'s appeal.

Around 180 people reportedly killed in clashes

Around 180 people have allegedly been killed in Manipur since a protest against Meiteis' Scheduled Tribe (ST) status demand erupted on May 3. Meiteis (Manipur's 53% population) allege they face troubles due to large-scale illegal immigrants from Myanmar and Bangladesh and restrictions on settling in the hilly parts. However, tribal Kukis and Nagas—making up 40% of the population—are concerned about losing their ancestral lands.

