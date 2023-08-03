Manipur: Kukis postpone mass burials, negotiations with MHA continue

Manipur: Kukis postpone mass burials, negotiations with MHA continue

August 03, 2023

Manipur Kukis has postponed mass burials amid negotiations with MHA

Manipur's tribal communities on Thursday reportedly decided to postpone the mass burial of victims of Manipur ethnic clashes on the Ministry of Home Affairs's (MHA) appeal. The decision was made amid talks between the Kuki-Zo communities and the MHA over crucial demands, including total separation from Manipur. Meanwhile, security had been ramped up in Churachandpur and Bishnupur districts ahead of the event.

Why does this story matter?

Around 180 people have allegedly been killed in Manipur since a protest against Meiteis' Scheduled Tribe (ST) status demand erupted on May 3. Meiteis (Manipur's 53% population) allege they face troubles due to large-scale illegal immigrants from Myanmar and Bangladesh and restrictions on settling in the hilly parts. Tribal Kukis and Nagas—making up 40% of the population—are concerned about losing their ancestral lands.

'Will comply with MHA request, delay mass burial': ITLF

The Indigenous Tribal Leaders' Forum (ITLF) said in a statement, "The MHA requested us to delay the burial for five more days and that if we comply with that request we will be allowed to bury in the same location and the government will legalize the land for the burial." The same request also came from Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga, it said.

Tribals want written assurance on demand

"If the MHA fails to give us written assurance before the start of the program, we will continue the burial as planned. If it gives us written assurance to our demand, we will continue with the program but postpone the burial part," the ITLF said.

'Complete separation' from Manipur among demands by Kukis

The Kuki-Zo communities' demands include the legalization of burial sites and the removal of Meitei state forces from hill regions for the protection of the Kuki-Zo people. They also want tribal prison inmates transferred from Imphal to other states for their safety. Their major political demand is "complete separation" from Manipur, which they would like to see expedited.

MHA appealed to stakeholders to maintain communal harmony

The MHA stated that the Centre was concerned about the issue of the burial of Manipur violence victims, scheduled to take place in Churachandpur. It also appealed to all stakeholders to maintain communal harmony, assuring that it would make every effort to resolve the aforesaid issue amicably to the utmost satisfaction of all parties within a period of seven days.

'Politics on dead bodies': Meiteis oppose mass burial demand program

On the other hand, Meitei civil society groups questioned the mass burial announcement. Khuraijam Athouba, Spokesperson for the Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI), condemned the Kuki leaders, accusing them of "playing politics over dead bodies." He said that the mass cremation and burial at the abandoned Meitei villages would elicit strong emotions and act as a permanent symbol of animosity between the communities.

