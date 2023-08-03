Uphaar fire tragedy: Delhi court orders de-sealing of cinema premises

Written by Snehadri Sarkar August 03, 2023

26 years after deadly Uphaar blaze, court orders desealing of building

A Delhi court on Wednesday reportedly ordered the de-sealing of Uphaar cinema hall, where 59 people died in a massive fire in 1997, stating there is "no purpose" to keep the "property sealed." "Since the trial has reached finality, absolutely no purpose would be served to keep the property sealed," the court was quoted as saying by the news agency PTI.

Here's what court said regarding Uphaar fire tragedy

The court also noted that the Delhi Police, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), and Association of the Victims of Uphaar Tragedy (AVUT) chief Neelam Krishnamoorthy have provided "no objection" to the Supreme Court to return the property to its owners. On April 27, the SC allowed the owners of Uphaar Cinema—Ansal Theatres and Clubotels Private Limited—to move the trial court for the property's de-sealing.

Legal timeline of Uphaar fire tragedy

A massive fire broke out in June 1997 at Uphaar Cinema, killing 59 and injuring over 100. An FIR was filed at the Hauz Khas Police Station, and the investigation was transferred to the CBI. In 2004, the SC directed the cinema hall's sealing till the criminal trial was concluded. In 2007, Ansal Theatres and Clubhotel Directors Gopal Ansal and Sushil Ansa were convicted.

AVUT chief's reaction to court's order

Reacting to the Delhi court's judgment, the AVUT chief reportedly claimed that those behind the deaths of 59 innocent lives in 1997 "have gained hugely," with the value of real estate soaring. According to the news outlet India Today, Krishnamoorthy also alleged that the value of Uphaar Cinema has gone up exponentially by almost 26 to 30 times since 1997.

'Where should we go to ask for justice?' Krishnamoorthy

"The murderers, therefore, with Uphaar back in their hands, have gained hugely with the value of real estate soaring," Krishnamoorthy was quoted as saying by India Today. While questioning what the victims gained from all of this, the AVUT president further asked, "But we, the victims of Uphaar tragedy, what have we gained? And where should we go to ask for justice."

