Written by Ayushi Goswami August 03, 2023 | 11:12 am 1 min read

The victims' car was attacked and torched by rioters

Among the victims who narrowly escaped death in the communal clashes in Haryana's Nuh on Monday were an additional chief judicial magistrate and her three-year-old daughter, reported PTI. One of the 41 FIRs registered in the matter details that the judge, Anjali Jain, and her child ran for their lives when their car was attacked and set ablaze by a mob.

Hundreds of rioters attacked victims' car

The FIR was filed by Tek Chand, a processor server at the Nuh district court. According to his complaint, he, Jain, her daughter, and gunman Siyaram were returning from SKM Medical College, Nalhar, in the judge's Volkswagen car around 2:00pm. Around 100-150 rioters attacked them near the old bus stand on the Delhi-Alwar road by hitting the car's back glass with stones.

Victims were rescued, car was torched

To save themselves, the group hid in a workshop at the old bus stand. They were later rescued by some lawyers. The complaint further stated that Tek Chand visited the spot the next day and saw that Jain's car had been torched by the rioters. So far, six people, including two policemen, have been killed in the violence that also spread to Gurugram.

