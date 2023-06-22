India

Ghaziabad: Woman tortured to death by relatives over theft suspicion

The incident occurred at a birthday party (Representational image)

A 23-year-old woman was tortured to death by her relatives on suspicion of stealing jewelry from their house in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad. According to reports, the accused allegedly used a blade, sticks, and rods to make the victim confess her crime. They also played loud music so their neighbors would not hear her cries for help.

Accused slashed victim's body parts with blade

Reports said the deceased, Samina, had gone to the residence of her relatives, Heena and Ramesh, to attend their son's birthday party on Monday. Later, jewelry worth Rs. 5 lakh went missing from their house. On suspicion of theft, the couple reportedly started assaulting Samina with rods and even slashed her body parts with a blade. All of this was to extract a "confession."

Culprits fled after Samina died: Police

The police were alerted by the neighbors after the music kept playing non-stop for two days. Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Ravi Kumar told NDTV that the accused fled the spot after Samina died, and a search is ongoing for the accused. He added that Samina allegedly died of torture and that an investigation was going on in the matter.

