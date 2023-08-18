MP polls: BJP fields Dhruv Singh years after murder controversy

Written by Snehadri Sarkar August 18, 2023 | 11:08 am 3 min read

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) officially announced its first list of candidates on Thursday for the highly anticipated Madhya Pradesh Assembly election, which includes Dhruv Narayan Singh. Notably, the saffron brigade's first list of 39 candidates for the upcoming Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections includes five women and primarily focuses on seats where the party perceives itself as weak.

Why does this story matter?

The decision to field Singh has piqued the interest of many, as he was denied a ticket in the previous two assembly elections due to a political setback caused by his alleged link to the murder case of RTI activist Shehla Masood. She was shot dead in August 2011. While he was not named in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) chargesheet, the controversy negatively impacted his political career.

Singh's alleged links in Masood's murder case

The BJP leader, who was elected as a saffron brigade MLA in 2008, was denied tickets in 2013 and 2018. However, he has now been granted one for the upcoming election. Meanwhile, Singh's alleged links to the murder case are believed to have stemmed from an extramarital affair with the alleged murderer, Zahida, who accused Masood of causing a rift between them.

Masood's brother reacts to BJP's decision to field Singh

Reacting to the BJP's decision to give Singh a ticket for the upcoming state assembly polls, Masood's brother, Rajil Zaidi, expressed shock. "This is shocking and not justified. Why did the BJP cut his ticket in 2013 and 2018 if they eventually had to give it to him 2023?" Masood's brother Zaidi was quoted as saying by the news outlet India Today.

Singh to contest from Bhopal central

The elections for the 230-member Madhya Pradesh Assembly are scheduled to take place later this year, with the BJP looking to retain the state. While Singh will be contesting from Bhopal central, other key names fielded by the BJP include Priyanka Meena from Chachaura, Lalita Yadav from Chhatarpur, Sarla Vijendra Rawat from Sabalgarh, Alok Sharma from Bhopal Uttar, and Nirmala Bhuriya from Petlawad.

X post by BJP MP

MP BJP president provides details on candidate list

Speaking about the candidate list, state BJP President VD Sharma told The Times of India, "A meeting was held by the BJP central election committee yesterday under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, BJP National President JP Nadda and Home Minister Amit Shah regarding the 2023 assembly elections." "After the decision was taken at the meeting, the state BJP today announced the names of 39 candidates," he added.

