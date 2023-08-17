I'm a better Hindu than all BJP leaders: Digvijaya Singh

Politics

I'm a better Hindu than all BJP leaders: Digvijaya Singh

Written by Snehadri Sarkar August 17, 2023 | 03:14 pm 2 min read

Congress won't ban Bajrang Dal in Madhya Pradesh: Digvijaya Singh

Senior Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh on Wednesday claimed that the Bajrang Dal would not face a ban under his party's rule, acknowledging that the organization may have some good people within it. Singh also claimed to be a better Hindu than all the leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and emphasized that India belongs to everyone, regardless of religion.

Singh's plea to PM Modi, CM Chouhan

However, the veteran grand old party leader warned that individuals who are involved in riots and violence would still be held accountable under the law. In a plea to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Singh urged the two saffron brigade leaders to stop dividing the country and work toward establishing peace.

Singh talks Hindutva

Speaking on the topic of Hindutva, the Congress leader argued that the BJP only talks about Hinduism but lacks a genuine connection to it. "I was a Hindu, I am a Hindu and will remain a Hindu. I follow the Hindu religion and I am a follower of Sanatan Dharma. I am a better Hindu than that of all the BJP leaders," ANI quoted him as saying.

Singh attacks CM Chouhan

Singh then went on to accuse the BJP-led state government of corruption in various sectors, including jobs, contracts, and religious undertakings over the past two decades, citing the construction of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya as an example. He claimed that thousands of crores of rupees were collected for the temple, but no report has been provided till now.

Singh alleges corruption in Ram Mandir's construction

In addition, the veteran grand old party leader claimed that land worth Rs. 2 crore was purchased for an inflated price tag of Rs. 20 crore for the construction of the temple. Singh further alleged that the saffron brigade's treatment of Uma Bharti, who fought against liquor bans, was an example of the party's approach to such issues. Bharti took a break in 2018, citing health reasons. Before that, she was expelled from the party in 2005 for anti-party activities.

Share this timeline