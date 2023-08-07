Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha adjourned amid ruckus on Manipur violence

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan August 07, 2023 | 01:44 pm 2 min read

Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha have been adjourned amid ruckus on Manipur violence

The Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were adjourned till 2:00pm on Monday amid a ruckus created by both the opposition party members as well as the Treasury benches. Soon after the proceedings resumed in both Houses on Monday, the opposition party MPs reiterated their demand to hold a comprehensive discussion on Manipur ethnic violence, triggering heated scenes and subsequent adjournments.

Why does this story matter?

After continuous demands for a discussion on the Manipur issue in both houses of Parliament, the opposition is adamant that Prime Minister Narendra Modi respond to the ongoing ethnic violence in the northeastern state. On July 26, opposition parties moved a notice of no-confidence against the saffron brigade-led Centre in Parliament to force the prime minister to speak on the matter.

MPs of ruling coalition seek discussion on gangrape in Rajasthan

According to The Hindu, the Rajya Sabha was adjourned shortly after it began owing to protests, with the Treachery benches seeking a discussion on the gangrape of a girl in Congress-ruled Rajasthan. The opposition also continued to urge a debate on Manipur violence. The Lok Sabha was adjourned briefly till 12:00pm due to opposition protests over the Manipur issue, and then again until 2:00pm.

Opposition running away from Manipur discussion: Piyush Goyal

Opposition legislators held a protest inside the Upper House, demanding a discussion on the Manipur issue. Congress MP KC Venugopal said, "Manipur is burning," to which Union Minister Piyush Goyal responded fiercely. He blamed the opposition for running away from the discussion. "We condemn it. I request you (Chairman) to have a discussion on the Rajasthan issue as well," Goyal added.

Congress influenced by China, US: BJP MP

As the proceedings of the Lower House resumed at 12:00pm, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MPs raised loud slogans. The party's MP Nishikant Dubey cited an article claiming that China and the United States allegedly influenced Congress leadership against the country, prompting another adjournment.

Watch: Ruckus by opposition members in Lok Sabha

Parliament heading for tumultuous final week over no-confidence motion

The Parliament is in for a tumultuous final week of the Monsoon Session, with the Lok Sabha scheduled to debate a no-confidence motion against the government. Rahul Gandhi is expected to be the opposition's major speaker now that his MP membership has been restored. Meanwhile, the Rajya Sabha is expected to see some heated debate over the Delhi Services Bill.

