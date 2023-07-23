Manipur violence: DCW chief reaches Imphal to meet sexual-assault survivors

Written by Snehadri Sarkar July 23, 2023

W chief Swati Maliwal reaches strife-torn Manipur

Days after a May 4 video of two women being paraded naked by a mob in Manipur went viral on Wednesday, Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) Chairperson Swati Maliwal landed in Imphal on Sunday to interact with survivors of sexual assault in the violence-hit state. Maliwal earlier said she intended to meet Chief Minister N Biren Singh and Governor Anusuiya Uikey during her visit.

Why does this story matter?

It is worth noting that the DCW chief's visit comes just a day after the Manipur government reportedly requested her to postpone her visit to the northeastern state. The aforementioned video showed a group of men parading and groping two naked women, who were allegedly gang-raped later too. The viral video sparked a nationwide uproar among the public, celebrities, and politicians last week.

DCW chief seeks Manipur government's assistance

Speaking to the news agency ANI after landing in Imphal, DCW chief Maliwal revealed she would be meeting the survivors of the sexual assault and also ask them if they received any legal aid, compensation, or counseling. Maliwal also urged the Singh-led government to assist her as she is in Manipur to help the people of the strife-torn state.

Want to meet CM Singh, said Maliwal

"I want to meet ChiefMminister N Biren Singh. I want to meet the sexual abuse survivors and see if they have got legal aid, counseling, or any compensation," the chief of the DCW said. "I appeal to the Manipur government that I have come here to help the people of the state; please allow me to do that," Maliwal appealed to the government.

I've not come to Manipur to do politics: Maliwal

While requesting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani to visit Manipur, the DCW chief clarified her visit was not political. "I have not come here to do politics. I request PM Modi and the women and child development minister to visit Manipur," requested Maliwal. "I will also try and meet the governor," she revealed.

Video of Maliwal speaking to media in Imphal

Manipur government asked me to postpone visit: Maliwal

Earlier, Maliwal claimed the state government initially approved her visit but later denied permission to visit Manipur due to the "law and order situation." Revealing details of her rejected appeal, she told PTI, "I received a letter from the Manipur government suggesting that I should postpone my visit... I want to go there...because there is a law and order situation and sexual assault survivors."

Manipur witnessing ethnic violence since May 3

Over 160 people have reportedly died so far in Manipur's ethnic violence since a May 3 protest against the Meitei community's Scheduled Tribe (ST) status demands. Meiteis, forming 53% of Manipur's population, have raised concerns over the restrictions on settling in hilly parts and large-scale illegal Bangladeshi and Myanmarese immigrants. But tribal Kukis and Nagas—around 40% of the population—are concerned about their own prospects.

