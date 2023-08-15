Akshay Kumar gets Indian citizenship on Independence Day: Details inside

Written by Tanvi Gupta August 15, 2023 | 01:03 pm 1 min read

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar gets Indian citizenship on 77th Independence Day

On the momentous occasion of India's 77th Independence Day, Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar announced he has received Indian citizenship! He shared a photo of his official documents on social media on Tuesday, delighting his massive fan base and shutting down trolls once and for all. Kumar's citizenship holds particular resonance, as his Canadian citizenship has been a subject of scrutiny for a long time.

'Dil aur citizenship, dono Hindustani'

Kumar, who has frequently encountered questions and criticisms regarding his Canadian citizenship, once expressed in an interview with Aaj Tak that India meant everything to him. Now, Kumar has shared a picture of his citizenship documents on X (formerly Twitter) that identified him as Akshay Hariom Bhatia. Accompanying it was a caption that read, "Dil aur citizenship, dono Hindustani. Happy Independence Day! Jai Hind."

