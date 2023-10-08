LAHDC-Kargil poll: Congress-JKNC alliance wins 8 seats, BJP 1

By Snehadri Sarkar 03:41 pm Oct 08, 202303:41 pm

LAHDC poll results: Congress bags 5 seats, NC win 3

The counting of votes for the elections to 26 seats of the 30-member Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC), Kargil, is underway on Sunday under tight security. Out of the seven seats for which results have been announced, the Congress has reportedly bagged five, followed by the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) winning three and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) winning just one seat.

Why does this story matter?

Polling for all 26 seats took place last Wednesday, marking the first major elections in Kargil since the much-debated abrogation of Article 370 and the formation of the Union Territory (UT) of Ladakh. According to News18, last week's LAHDC elections saw 74,026 out of the total 95,388 voters exercise their right to vote. The previous council, headed by JKNC's Feroz Ahmed Khan, completed its five-year tenure on October 1.

First election in Kargil post-Article 370 abrogation

While the grand old party has been declared victorious from Pashkum, Choskore, Rambirpora, Chiktan, and Taisuru seats, the JKNC has bagged Bhimbat, Padum, and Yourbaltak, reported the news outlet Greater Kashmir. On the other hand, the BJP has beaten the Congress to win the Stakchay Khangral seat at the time of reporting. Counting votes is ongoing, and results for the other seats will be declared shortly.

Visuals from one of counting centers

Details on candidates fielded by parties for LAHDC polls

As many as 85 candidates were in the fray during last week's LAHDC polls, which included 25 independent candidates. Ahead of the council elections, the Congress and JKNC forged a pre-poll alliance, with the JKNC fielding 17 candidates and the grand old party putting up 22. On the other hand, the saffron brigade fielded 17 candidates for the 26 seats.

EVMs introduced for council polls for first time

Electronic voting machines (EVMs) were also used for the first time for the council elections. Of the 278 polling stations across the district, 99 were classified as sensitive and 114 as hypersensitive. It is also worth recalling that the BJP won only one seat during the last polls but increased its tally after two councilors from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) later joined the saffron brigade.