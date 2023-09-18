Women's Reservation Bill cleared in key Union Cabinet meeting: Report

Politics

Women's Reservation Bill cleared in key Union Cabinet meeting: Report

Written by Ramya Patelkhana September 18, 2023 | 11:23 pm 3 min read

The Union Cabinet reportedly approved the Women's Reservation Bill at a meeting chaired by PM Modi

The Union Cabinet cleared the Women's Reservation Bill at a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday evening, reported ANI. The bill—seeking to reserve 33% of seats in the Lok Sabha and state legislative assemblies for women—will now be tabled in the Parliament during the five-day special session that commenced on Monday. PM Modi earlier said this session will witness "historic decisions."

Union Cabinet clears bill in key meeting

Modi government has moral courage to fulfill reservation demand: MoS

While the central government is yet to confirm the Union Cabinet's approval of the bill, Minister of State (MoS) for Food Processing Industries Prahlad Singh Patel's now-deleted tweet hinted at the same. "Only the Modi government had the moral courage to fulfill the demand for women's reservation. Which was proved by the approval of the cabinet (sic)," he had posted on X in Hindi.

No cabinet briefing after meeting

PM Modi chaired the Union Cabinet meeting on Monday, which reportedly began at 6:30pm and lasted over 100 minutes. However, no cabinet briefing was held after the meeting. It was speculated that the Union Cabinet might have discussed the government's agenda for the ongoing special session of the Parliament besides clearing key bills, including the one seeking women's reservation.

Bill was passed in Rajya Sabha in 2010

The bill, formally known as the Constitution (One Hundred and Eighth Amendment) Bill, 2008, seeks to reserve a third of the seats in the Lok Sabha and state legislative assemblies for women. Reportedly, it was first introduced during former PM Manmohan Singh's government. It was then cleared by the Rajya Sabha in 2010 but has not been tabled in the Lok Sabha yet.

Opposition leaders welcome decision

As soon as the news of the Union Cabinet clearing the Women's Reservation Bill surfaced, numerous opposition leaders took to social media to welcome the move. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tweeted, "The Congress offers him its unconditional support." Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's daughter and Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) MLC K Kavitha also announced her party will support the bill in the Parliament.

Chidambaram says upper house cleared bill in UPA rule

Move follows series of important meetings

On Monday, a series of meetings between several Union ministers preceded the PM Modi-chaired Union Cabinet meeting, per reports. Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi first met with Union Home Minister Amit Shah. BJP National President JP Nadda was also present at this meeting. Later, Goyal and Joshi also reportedly had a separate meeting with PM Modi.

Share this timeline