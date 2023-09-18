PM Modi chairs Union Cabinet meeting amid Parliament's special session

PM Modi chairs Union Cabinet meeting amid Parliament's special session

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan September 18, 2023 | 09:29 pm 2 min read

PM Narendra Modi earlier said Parliament's special session will witness 'historic decisions'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a key Union Cabinet meeting on Monday to discuss the agenda for the ongoing special Parliament session. It started at 6:30pm and reportedly lasted over 100 minutes. There was no post-meeting briefing; the cabinet might have cleared anything—from reservation bills for women and the Other Backward Class (OBC) to the "One Nation, One Election" and India's name change proposals.

Watch: Visuals of Union Cabinet meeting chaired by PM Modi

Ministers held series of meetings with PM Modi, Amit Shah

Earlier on Monday, a series of meetings between several Union ministers reportedly preceded the PM Modi-chaired Union Cabinet meeting. First, Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi reportedly met Union Home Affairs Minister Amit Shah. BJP chief JP Nadda was also present in this meeting. Later, Goyal and Joshi also reportedly met with PM Modi.

8 bills listed for Parliament special session

Reportedly, eight bills will be taken up for discussion in the Parliament's ongoing five-day special session. The opposition was informed about it at an all-party meeting on Sunday. However, the controversial Chief Election Commissioner and Other Election Commissioners Bill, 2023, for selecting top election officers was dropped following protests by the opposition and activists. It was previously believed to be part of the agenda.

Centre keeps every guessing, opposition irked

Meanwhile, the Centre kept everyone guessing about its special session agenda and the cabinet meeting outcome, too. Making matters worse, it decided not to have a cabinet briefing. Earlier, ex-Congress chief Sonia Gandhi even wrote to PM Modi about the absence of an agenda for the special session. On Monday, however, PM Modi said this session might be short but would witness "historic decisions."

